Players voice concerns after Oakland City University women’s soccer coach resigns

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University women’s soccer coach Katie Harrison resigned on Wednesday, school officials say.

Oakland City alumni, along with current soccer players, have now taken to social media to voice their concerns.

A post from the Oakland City women’s soccer team highlighted the University’s “Statement on Human Sexuality,” which says in part, “intimate sexual relations are intended for persons in a marriage relationship between one man and one woman.”

The full statement can be read below:

“We believe that human beings, male and female, are created in the image of God to flourish in community, and that intimate sexual relations are intended for persons in a marriage relationship between one man and one woman. We expect our university community to maintain relationships that align with this sexual ethic.”

The team goes on to write in the post:

Associate Vice President for Development at Oakland City University Todd Mosby says that statement is a part of the University’s “Life in Community Statement,” which is mentioned again in their “Non-Discrimination Policy for Employment.”

Read the “Non-Discrimination Policy for Employment” statement below:

“It is the policy of Oakland City University to provide equal employment opportunity to employees and candidates for employment. Within the parameters of the University’s Life in Community Statement, there shall be no discrimination against any employee or candidate for employment due to race, national origin, sex, age, or disability. This policy is applicable to the policies governing recruitment, placement, selection, promotion, training, transfer, rates of pay and all other terms, and conditions of employment.”

In that statement, the second sentence reads “Within the parameters of the University’s Life in Community Statement, there shall be no discrimination against any employee or candidate for employment due to race, national origin, sex, age, or disability.”

14 News asked Mosby whether that means the policies regarding things like recruitment, placement and rates of pay will be decided based on the University’s belief that intimate relations should be between married men and women, and he said yes.

The players write in their Instagram post, “Our soccer coach is being forced to resign based on her sexuality. A woman who has caused no problems, been nothing but respectful towards the university, and put her heart, soul, and over a decade into building the soccer program we have today. We are shocked and angry with this new policy as our coach’s sexuality has never been a factor regarding her job. This is blatant discrimination. A Christian community that believes ‘thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself’ has done a remarkable job of rejecting their Christian values.”

Other Oakland City University alumni have taken to social media, sharing similar sentiments.

In the caption of their Instagram post, the team writes, “A woman who has done nothing but support, love, and guide our team through every up and down we’ve encountered. Each and every one of us is a better person and player because of you. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Coach. - Oakland City Women’s Soccer Players.”

This is a developing story.

We will be continuing to cover this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.