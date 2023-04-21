Birthday Club
Phase one for N. Green River Rd. project set to be completed in July

By Steve Mehling
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County officials say work on North Green River Road is nearing the finish line for phase one.

This section spans from Hightower Drive to Millersburg Road.

Vanderburgh County engineer John Stoll says work is scheduled to wrap by the end of July for the first phase.

Phase two of the project spans along North Green River Road from Lynch Road to Hightower Drive.

The entire project includes a new walking/biking lane along the road and new pavement.

Stoll says drivers will likely encounter minor traffic delays.

”With Green River being a main arterial [road], [we’re] definitely going to have the traffic no matter what.,” Stoll said. “We just ask people to be patient and to drive safely through the work areas.”

Stoll says traffic should improve after phase one finishes up.

“Part of it will be getting completed yet this year, so at least we will see some improvement as far as the traffic flow is concerned later this year,” Stoll said.

Phase two of the project is set to be completed by May 2024.

