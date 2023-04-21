Birthday Club
OPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department says they are investigating after a crash turned fatal overnight.

According to a release, that happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

OPD says they responded tot the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Loop in reference to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

A release shows the motorcyclist was a 40-year-old man.

Officials say he died from his injuries.

The Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

We will update this story as we learn more.

