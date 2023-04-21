Newburgh nonprofit looking to support people with autism

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh nonprofit is rebranding and holding a grand reopening on Friday.

Optimal Rhythms’ mission is to support non-speaking people on the autism spectrum, their families and the community. They have changed their name to “Optimal Access” and have made renovations to their building to better align with their goals and beliefs.

CEO and President Casey DePriest says that in the past 10 years, the organization has grown and has begun to rethink autism.

“We really want to get away from a behavioral mindset, or a mindset in which people really focus on the deficits that are perceived in autism and really focus on strengths,” DePriest said.

As a part of the renovations, a mural was unveiled in the new Dukes Family Community Room, which students in the program had input in creating.

