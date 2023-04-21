Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Newburgh nonprofit looking to support people with autism

Newburgh nonprofit looking to support people with autism
By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh nonprofit is rebranding and holding a grand reopening on Friday.

Optimal Rhythms’ mission is to support non-speaking people on the autism spectrum, their families and the community. They have changed their name to “Optimal Access” and have made renovations to their building to better align with their goals and beliefs.

CEO and President Casey DePriest says that in the past 10 years, the organization has grown and has begun to rethink autism.

“We really want to get away from a behavioral mindset, or a mindset in which people really focus on the deficits that are perceived in autism and really focus on strengths,” DePriest said.

As a part of the renovations, a mural was unveiled in the new Dukes Family Community Room, which students in the program had input in creating.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested, bicyclist on life support after hit and run crash
Carrie Kraemer Mugshot
WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
Lisa Harris
Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury
Miguel Bravo Mugshot
Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on US 41

Latest News

First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
Evansville Police Department being sued by their own officer
EPD affidavit
Newburgh nonprofit looking to support people with autism
Newburgh nonprofit looking to support people with autism
Visitation set for Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler
Visitation set for Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler