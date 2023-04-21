Mt. Carmel Police issue warning about fake money being passed around

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Mount Carmel Police Department is warning the public about reports of fraudulent money being distributed across the city.

Police say fake $1 bills have been circulating. Although the bills can feel fake but look correct, officers say the most notable differences are these bills have “COPY” printed on the front and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” printed on the back.

Officers ask people to take extra time when accepting bills to make sure it’s lawful currency.

If you suspect a fake bill, notify police immediately at 618-262-4114.

Police issue warning about fake money being passed around in Mt. Carmel, Ill. (Facebook: Mt. Carmel Illinois Police Department)

