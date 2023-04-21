Birthday Club
Jasper firefighter honored one year after saving premature baby

By Robinson Miles
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A volunteer firefighter in Jasper is being celebrated for helping save the life of a baby girl who was born prematurely at home.

About a year ago, Chris and Jessica Niemeier were expecting their second child, Amelia.

Chris says one morning he suddenly heard Jessica screaming from the bathroom.

”I didn’t know exactly what was going on, I thought she was just miscarrying really,” said Chris Niemeier, Amelia’s dad. “She was reaching for towels and everything, and then there was Amelia.”

She was born at 25 weeks.

At the same time, volunteer firefighter Greg Vonderheide heard the radio traffic from his house, and was at the Niemeier’s within two minutes of their call to 911.

He says their department had never been trained in this situation. The nearest thing he could compare it to was their training on CPR for toddlers.

Vonderheide says he gave her chest compressions all the way to the hospital, something he had to do very gently.

”Her little body was only just, maybe two inches thick,” he said. “So it’s not much, not much at all.”

Vonderheide says eventually he could see her chest start to move as her heart started to beat.

He says they got her to the hospital, and he later learned she’d made it.

Other members of the fire department say they didn’t learn what happened until much later, and they decided Vonderheide needed to be honored for what he did.

”I took it to the mayor and the city staff, and it was something that we decided needed to be recognized and the story has to be told,” said Jasper Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang. “It’s such a great story that we knew it had to be told.”

Members of the fire department worked together with city officials as well as the Niemeier family to prepare something special for Vonderheide.

”We’d never be able to repay Greg for everything he did, but we at least tried to do what we could and be there to support him for everything he did for us,” said Chris.

The city of Jasper presented him with its Heroism in Action award, but Vonderheide says that’s not the only special thing he got that day.

”I got to hold her for the first time since I’d seen her that day,” he said. “Beautiful little child they have, it’s pretty incredible.”

Vonderheide says he doesn’t plan on being a part of Amelia’s life, but maybe some year he’ll send her a card or a gift. Because he says he will always be able to remember her birthday.

