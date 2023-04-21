Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

How to avoid fraud with ‘Twitter Blue’ as platform begins purging blue check marks

How to avoid fraud with ‘Twitter Blue’ as platform begins purging blue check marks
By Brady Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Twitter eliminated blue check marks for verified accounts that haven’t subscribed to “Twitter Blue.”

Speaking with 14 News, Dr. Maxwell Omwenga, a computer science professor with the University of Evansville, said it could mean users will see more duplicate accounts.

“If people lose those [check marks], that means it’s now opening the door wide for fraudsters to just jump on and pick those usernames,” he said.

[READ MORE: Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay]

Under the new model, if a user doesn’t pay a fee, it’s not verified.

If they’re verified, anyone could take a celebrity or prominent figure’s name and likeness in an attempt to defraud people.

Omwenga said people can’t take for granted that the account they see belongs to whom it claims to belong.

“This is a time when users should start paying attention and saying, ‘Oh it needs to have a blue checkmark on it,’” he said. “If it doesn’t have it, just be cautious.”

He said users should pay attention to whether they already followed the account before it lost its verification.

When in doubt, he said don’t take information as necessarily true, and take an extra step to verify on your own.

“Maybe you rely on a website,” Omwenga explained. “Say, ‘Hey, if we go there, we know this is yours. Nobody else has picked this we know it’s just you.’”

Major organizations like the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service have already had to post and confirm their official account.

14 News journalists have their social media accounts linked on the 14 News website under the Meet the Team tab.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
Dispatch: Crews respond to wreck on Owensboro bypass
Name released of person killed in Owensboro bypass crash
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested, bicyclist on life support after hit and run crash
Country artist films music video in Henderson
Country artist films music video in Henderson
Falisha McFarland
Police: Grandmother charged with neglect after baby tests positive for marijuana

Latest News

Families invited to tour newly renovated space at Cravens Elementary School
Families invited to tour newly renovated space at Cravens Elementary School
Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on US 41
Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on US 41
How to avoid fraud with ‘Twitter Blue’ as platform begins purging blue check marks
How to avoid fraud with ‘Twitter Blue’ as platform begins purging blue check marks
Families invited to tour newly renovated space at Cravens Elementary School
Families invited to tour newly renovated space at Cravens Elementary School