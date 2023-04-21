Birthday Club
4/21 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert as cloudy showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms and high temps drop into the upper 50s behind northwesterly winds.

Our 14 News Meteorologist Byron Douglas has the latest.

The visitation for Henderson native Juliana Farmer is scheduled for this afternoon.

It comes after she was killed at Old National Bank in Louisville last week.

The murder trial for a Newburgh woman is now over after the jury ended in a deadlock.

We have the next steps for Lisa Harris.

Phase One of a popular road construction project is almost finished in Vanderburgh County.

But officials say that phase two on North Green River Road is right around the corner.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

