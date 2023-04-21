Birthday Club
First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill

First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pratt Paper Mill gave a first look that the construction underway Friday in Henderson.

Pratt Paper Mill showed off the state of the art box plant and paper mill that’s located just off the KY-425 bypass.

Pratt officials say they have 325 contractors on site each day working on the construction.

As we’ve reported, Pratt Paper will bring over 300 jobs and $120M in direct funds each year to Henderson.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

