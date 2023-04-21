Birthday Club
Families invited to tour newly renovated space at Cravens Elementary School

By Travis Onyett
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro elementary school has been renovated and the community was able to tour the new space on Thursday evening.

Cravens Elementary School underwent redevelopment for the past three years. The school updated its fine arts department by adding a new music room and stage. It also has a new gym and media center.

Parents and their children were invited to walk through these new spaces and see the resources the school is offering. One parent says she loves the new upgrades and thinks they will give her kids a better learning experience.

“The gym is amazing,” said Shanice Carbon, who has three kids enrolled at Cravens Elementary. “I know they have a show with the kids next weekend, so it will be the first time they actually have the circus here. I’m so excited to actually see them on the new stage and to just be in the new school. I’m really excited.”

Families were also able to get food from food trucks, as well as take advantage of a “buy one, get one” deal at the book fair.

