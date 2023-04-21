Evansville Philharmonic reveals new logo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a new season and a new look for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra.

On Friday, the orchestra revealed their new logo and this season’s lineup.

The schedule includes events featuring the music of Louis Armstrong and a musician’s choice concert.

For the finale, world renowned Indian Tabla player Sandeep Das will perform a new feature: Tabla Concerto.

“There’s so many incredibly talented musicians on stage,” says EPO Conductor, Roger Kalia. “As long as you like good music you’re gonna love the EPO. I always say that because we present great music, amazing music.”

