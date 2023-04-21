Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville FOP raising money for Deputy Hacker’s family by selling bourbon

Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 73 in Evansville is raising money in remembrance of Deputy Asson Hacker.

The FOP is asking people to buy a bottle of bourbon to help support the Hacker family.

Each bottle is $75 and includes an “End of Watch” badge to honor the fallen deputy.

In March, Deputy Hacker died during tactical training with the Sheriff’s Office. He leaves behind a wife and children.

The coroner says Hacker died from “exertional sickling as a result of the Sickle Cell Trait.”

The FOP says there are a limited number of bourbon bottles available for purchase.

Officials say bottles can be paid for at the Club or by reaching out to Sgt. Saltzman, Officer Tevault or George.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested, bicyclist on life support after hit and run crash
Carrie Kraemer Mugshot
WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
Lisa Harris
Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury
Miguel Bravo Mugshot
Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on US 41

Latest News

First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
School lockdowns lifted in Henderson, officials say
First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
Mayor Donnie Winkler
Visitation set for Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler