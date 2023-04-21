Evansville FOP raising money for Deputy Hacker’s family by selling bourbon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 73 in Evansville is raising money in remembrance of Deputy Asson Hacker.

The FOP is asking people to buy a bottle of bourbon to help support the Hacker family.

Each bottle is $75 and includes an “End of Watch” badge to honor the fallen deputy.

In March, Deputy Hacker died during tactical training with the Sheriff’s Office. He leaves behind a wife and children.

The coroner says Hacker died from “exertional sickling as a result of the Sickle Cell Trait.”

The FOP says there are a limited number of bourbon bottles available for purchase.

Officials say bottles can be paid for at the Club or by reaching out to Sgt. Saltzman, Officer Tevault or George.

