EPD officer files lawsuit against department, claims racial and disability discrimination

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A lawsuit was filed by an officer currently employed with the Evansville Police Department on April 12.

John Porter Jr. is suing the department for alleged discriminatory actions towards him based on his race and disability.

The lawsuit states he’s a Black officer who is considered a “qualified individual with a disability” due to irritable bowel syndrome and anxiety.

In the suit, Porter alleges he was the only Black detective at EPD for two years, and “endured harassment during his entire tenure.”

He notes on multiple occasions that he’d been told he looked like a member of the rap group NWA, he was a “thug with a badge” or “thug,” that Porter and his family are drug dealers, and that Porter was a “dirty cop.”

The lawsuit states in January 2020, Porter was promoted to Uniform Narcotics Detective.

It says Porter’s supervisor, Mike Gray, told him he was taking too many “comp days” for his medical appointments.

It also says Porter was tracked by GPS and told he could not go home to use the restroom because of his disabilities. However, it notes that white officers were not questioned for comp days or personal errands.

In October 2021, the suit alleges Porter was demoted from Narcotics Detective to Patrolman without prior disciplinary action.

It says Gray told Porter he was being demoted because he had too many doctor’s appointments and comp days.

Porter says after the demotion, he was replaced by a white officer who he trained himself.

In addition to the loss of rank, Porter says he lost pay and a take-home vehicle due to the demotion.

In regards to the lawsuit, EPD Chief Billy Bolin says, “This is one we look forward to defending in a court of law.”

14 News reached out to Porter’s lawyer in this case, but we have not heard back yet.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

