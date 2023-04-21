Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Chilly weekend, frost possible

Mid 30s Sunday and Monday mornings
Newscast Recording
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The cold front wiped out the 80s and returned much cooler air to the Tri-State on Friday. Highs will stay in the upper 50s through the weekend with lows dipping into the 30s Sunday and Monday mornings. Scattered frost will be possible. Mainly dry through the weekend and the start of next week. Temps will climb back into the lower 60s on Monday and stay there through next week. Rain chances return on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested, bicyclist on life support after hit and run crash
Carrie Kraemer Mugshot
WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
Lisa Harris
Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury
Miguel Bravo Mugshot
Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on US 41

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 11am 4/21
14 First Alert Forecast 11am 4/21
4/21 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/21 14 First Alert Sunrise
WFIE Alert Day
Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms
WFIE Alert Day
Fire risk to flooding risk