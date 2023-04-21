Chilly weekend, frost possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The cold front wiped out the 80s and returned much cooler air to the Tri-State on Friday. Highs will stay in the upper 50s through the weekend with lows dipping into the 30s Sunday and Monday mornings. Scattered frost will be possible. Mainly dry through the weekend and the start of next week. Temps will climb back into the lower 60s on Monday and stay there through next week. Rain chances return on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.