Woman sentenced in Pike Co. child neglect case

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County woman has been sentenced after deputies say she left her seven children in a filthy home.

Dana Moyes reached a plea agreement in the case last week.

After serving a sentence in another case, officials say she report to a work release program. They say she’ll likely be done with that in early 2024, and then be on probation for two years.

Moyes faced 14 total counts, but as part of the agreement pleaded guilty to three counts of neglect.

Last June, deputies say they went to her house on SR 257 in Velpen to serve a warrant.

They say they couldn’t find her, but there was an adult there who said he didn’t realize she left.

Deputies say the home was dirty, with animal feces on the floor. They say caged chickens were in one of the rooms, and the smell was overpowering.

Several days later, deputies say Moyes was caught trying to buy an international plane ticket.

