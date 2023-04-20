WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is now in custody after deputies say they received a tip for illegal drug activity at a home in Warrick County on Wednesday.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on the 5600 block of Epworth Road in Newburgh. When searching the home, deputies say they seized 11 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of marijuana, as well as related paraphernalia from the home.

44-year-old Carrie Kraemer of Newburgh is charged with dealing methamphetamine (Level 2 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).

She’s now being held in the Warrick County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

WCSO officials say this is an ongoing investigation and additional suspects may be charged.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.