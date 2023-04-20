Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home

WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is now in custody after deputies say they received a tip for illegal drug activity at a home in Warrick County on Wednesday.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on the 5600 block of Epworth Road in Newburgh. When searching the home, deputies say they seized 11 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of marijuana, as well as related paraphernalia from the home.

44-year-old Carrie Kraemer of Newburgh is charged with dealing methamphetamine (Level 2 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).

She’s now being held in the Warrick County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

WCSO officials say this is an ongoing investigation and additional suspects may be charged.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Deputy Asson Hacker
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff vows to take steps to improve safety for deputies with sickle cell trait
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
Trial dates set for 3 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Trial dates set for 4 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS

Latest News

WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
Mayor Winnecke lobbying support for I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Mayor Winnecke lobbying support for I-69 Ohio River Crossing
EPD: Bicyclist taken to hospital after getting hit by vehicle
EPD: Bicyclist taken to hospital after getting hit by vehicle
DCSO: Man arrested after marijuana and guns found inside home
DCSO: Man arrested after marijuana and guns found inside home