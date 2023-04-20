Birthday Club
UE offering free menstrual products on campus

By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is now offering free menstrual products in several buildings across campus.

The UE Student Government Association recently installed dispensers for menstrual products in all front-facing buildings that are open to the public.

Student Government Association President Shane Ranschaert says that providing these products will hopefully allow students to avoid awkward situations and help students focus on their studies.

”There are some individuals here on campus who can not afford menstrual products,” Ranschaert said. “So this allows them to be readily available to students who need them to prevent embarrassing situations, to be able to take care of themselves, and also be able to help them support their education in a way.”

Ranschaert says they have phase two of the project, which would put menstrual products in residence halls by the 2023 fall semester.

