Trial rescheduled for Warrick Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a Warrick County sheriff’s deputy arrested and accused of rape has been rescheduled.

[PREVIOUS: Warrick Co. sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape]

Officials say 35-year-old Jarred Stuckey was arrested on Dec. 6, 2022.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

His jury trial was originally set for July, but it’s now planned for Oct. 30.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.