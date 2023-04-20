Birthday Club
Trial rescheduled for Warrick Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with rape

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a Warrick County sheriff’s deputy arrested and accused of rape has been rescheduled.

[PREVIOUS: Warrick Co. sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape]

Officials say 35-year-old Jarred Stuckey was arrested on Dec. 6, 2022.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

His jury trial was originally set for July, but it’s now planned for Oct. 30.

