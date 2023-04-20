Birthday Club
Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury

Lisa Harris
Lisa Harris(Crawford County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After deliberating for 12 hours, court officials say the jury could not reach a decision in the murder trial of Lisa Harris, of Newburgh.

[Previous: Newburgh woman accused of shooting & killing husband in Crawford Co.]

[Previous: Murder trial underway for Newburgh woman in Crawford Co.]

The trial began April 10 in Crawford County, and officials say the jury started deliberations around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

They say Harris will be held in jail on a $100,000 cash bond until a new trial in June.

In August 2020, Indiana State Police say Harris shot and killed her husband, 56-year-old Michael Harris, on N. Dillard Road in Birdseye.

Harris was been in the Crawford County Jail since her arrest.

