Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After deliberating for 12 hours, court officials say the jury could not reach a decision in the murder trial of Lisa Harris, of Newburgh.

The trial began April 10 in Crawford County, and officials say the jury started deliberations around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

They say Harris will be held in jail on a $100,000 cash bond until a new trial in June.

In August 2020, Indiana State Police say Harris shot and killed her husband, 56-year-old Michael Harris, on N. Dillard Road in Birdseye.

Harris was been in the Crawford County Jail since her arrest.

