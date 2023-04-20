Students invited to explore history of civil rights movement through UE program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school students will have the opportunity to tour the spaces of historic civil rights leaders this summer.

The University of Evansville is hosting the “Journey to Justice” program for the third year. Students and community members are invited to take a bus trip through multiple cities that is home to the Civil Rights Movement.

Ethics and Social Change Program Director Valerie Stein says this tour is a powerful experience that can teach people how to solve the racial issues of today.

“This is an opportunity for students to go with other people who are interested in making a difference,” Stein said. “Part of what we do in the programming of this trip is not just visit these places, but we have evening programming where we work together to think about what we can go back and do in our communities that are going to make things better.”

Registration for the trip is open until April 30.

For those interested in going, click here to sign up.

