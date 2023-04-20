Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on U.S. 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Gibson County after officials say he was driving 104 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 41 on Tuesday.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped 42-year-old Miguel Bravo of Evansville.

After a brief investigation, officials say he was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving, operating a vehicle while never licensed, marijuana possession and possession of paraphernalia.

He’s currently being held in the Gibson County Jail.

