Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on U.S. 41

Miguel Bravo Mugshot
(Source: Gibson County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Gibson County after officials say he was driving 104 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 41 on Tuesday.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped 42-year-old Miguel Bravo of Evansville.

After a brief investigation, officials say he was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving, operating a vehicle while never licensed, marijuana possession and possession of paraphernalia.

He’s currently being held in the Gibson County Jail.

