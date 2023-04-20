Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Red Flag Warning

4/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The warning is for high winds and low humidity which elevates the fire danger.

Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild as high temps climb to near record highs in the low to mid-80s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 50s. 

Friday, cloudy and breezy with showers mixed with scattered thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms.  Cooler high temps will drop into the lower 60s behind northwesterly winds. Friday night, showers mixed with scattered thunderstorms as low temps sink into the lower 40s.

Saturday, becoming mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain below normal in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
Dispatch: Crews respond to wreck on Owensboro bypass
Name released of person killed in Owensboro bypass crash
Falisha McFarland
Police: Grandmother charged with neglect after baby tests positive for marijuana
Deputy Asson Hacker
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff vows to take steps to improve safety for deputies with sickle cell trait
EPD: Man arrested after assaulting officer at hospital
EPD: Man arrested after assaulting officer at hospital, threatening staff

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
On alert for storms, heavy rainfall Thursday - Friday
14 First Alert 4/19 at 10pm
14 First Alert 4/19 at 10pm
14 First Alert 4/19 at 4pm
14 First Alert 4/19 at 4pm
4/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.