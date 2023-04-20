EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The warning is for high winds and low humidity which elevates the fire danger.

Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild as high temps climb to near record highs in the low to mid-80s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Friday, cloudy and breezy with showers mixed with scattered thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. Cooler high temps will drop into the lower 60s behind northwesterly winds. Friday night, showers mixed with scattered thunderstorms as low temps sink into the lower 40s.

Saturday, becoming mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain below normal in the upper 50s.

