Owensboro RiverPark Center loses county funding in proposed budget

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In a budget work session for the upcoming year, the Daviess County Fiscal Court proposed making cuts to multiple local organizations, including the RiverPark Center. Not everyone is on board with the cuts.

The executive director of the RiverPark Center says it’s a big benefit to the area. Not only because of its cultural events, but also through the economic impact of bringing people to Owensboro. Because of that, he says he was troubled to see the potential cuts to their funding.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court held a budget work session Wednesday evening to propose and review the county’s budget for the upcoming year. One of the discussed items was to adjust their contribution to the RiverPark Center from their usual $12,500 to zero.

The court gave multiple reasons, including the center not having rented out the Turley building which used to house the Bluegrass Museum, the center’s lack of a profit, and its hosting a drag show which they say some have complained about.

“When they have created something that is as divisive as it has been in our community, and they readily admit they’ve been losing money on it and yet they keep doing it, it’s almost as though they’re saying ‘we don’t need your money,’” said Daviess County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen.

The executive director of the RiverPark Center says there’s more to consider, and some information may have been misinterpreted.

“They’re doing what they feel is right, and I respect them for that, I respect them for their opinion, I just want to make sure that we get the opportunity to sit down and have a discussion because some of the things that they brought up just need some more clarification,” said RiverPark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn.

He says the center is a not-for-profit organization, and any profit stays within the organization. He also says there is continued interest in the Turley building, but COVID, supply chain issues, and the cost of updating the building for a renter’s needs have kept potential occupants from renting it.

He says the center plays an important role in the community, not only through cultural events and education, but also through its economic impact.

“They’re not only bringing in shows, but when they’re bringing in shows they’re also putting people in hotels for some things and putting people in restaurants, and those are all things that come back to us as a fiscal court as well,” said Daviess County Commissioner Chris Castlen.

The center’s executive director says they receive their funding through the city, individual donors, grants, and historically, the county as well. He says every penny counts with what they do, but they’ll make it through even if they lose the county funding.

“At the end of the day we’re going to be just fine,” said Jorn. “We’re going to keep going, we’re going to succeed, and we’re going to continue to provide quality entertainment and education for everybody.”

The proposed budget is not the final budget. It will be finalized in upcoming meetings.

