Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro Public Works Dept. declares ‘War on Potholes’

City of Owensboro asking for help to report potholes
City of Owensboro asking for help to report potholes
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials say if you know of a pothole in the city that needs to be fixed, to let them know.

Officials say they typically pop up in the colder months.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, they say it’s the perfect time to fix them.

According to a release, beginning this week the Owensboro Street Department is asking you to report bad areas around the city.

For those who may know of any potholes that need fixed, you can contact them at 270-687-4444 or by email: cityaction@owensboro.org.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
Dispatch: Crews respond to wreck on Owensboro bypass
Name released of person killed in Owensboro bypass crash
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested after bicyclist dies in hit and run crash
Falisha McFarland
Police: Grandmother charged with neglect after baby tests positive for marijuana
Country artist films music video in Henderson
Country artist films music video in Henderson

Latest News

Dana Moyes
Woman sentenced in Pike Co. child neglect case
Deaconess hosting free cancer screening event
Greenville Fire Dept: 2 hospitalized after car flips, hits tree
Greenville Fire Dept: 2 hospitalized after car flips, hits tree
Lisa Harris
Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury