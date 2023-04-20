Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

A family in Virginia says their 3-year-old son has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia family says they are going through the worst thing a parent could imagine.

Brittany Ashby has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of her sister and brother-in-law after her nephew was hit and killed by a car in an area parking lot Tuesday night.

The family has identified the boy as Logan Kozlowski.

WDBJ reports a prayer service has been scheduled for Wednesday night at the Timberlake Church in Lynchburg.

“Our hearts are broken. We love Logan so much and we are just devastated for him and for his family,” said Rev. Brad McMullen, pastor at Timberlake Church. “Throughout the community, so many lives are touched by his short life.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone who may have witnessed Tuesday’s crash to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Deputy Asson Hacker
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff vows to take steps to improve safety for deputies with sickle cell trait
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax
Trial dates set for 3 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Trial dates set for 4 arrested in connection to Ohio Co. boarding school
Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash involving truck and bicyclist
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
Mexico ends search for missing Americans, Coast Guard says
Mayor Winnecke lobbying support for I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Mayor Winnecke lobbying support for I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration...
DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district