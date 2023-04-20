Mayor Winnecke lobbying support for I-69 Ohio River Crossing

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke made a visit to Washington D.C. alongside other local leaders on Wednesday.

They were at the nation’s capital asking for the continued support of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing, including a new four-lane bridge connecting Evansville and Henderson.

14 News asked Mayor Winnecke about the difference the delegation in Washington D.C. will make to the overall timeline.

“We think if we can get a federal grant, we can accelerate that timeline by at least a year or two,” Winnecke said. “So that’s why we’re here. You know squeaky wheels get action.“

As it stands, the project is set to be finished in 2031.

The mayor says he’s hoping the work they are doing in Washington D.C. to get federal funding will bump the timeline up a couple of years.

You can watch our full interview with Mayor Winnecke below:

14 News interview with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke about I-69 Ohio River Crossing

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

