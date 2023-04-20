Birthday Club
Man indicted in Hancock Co. bank robbery, 3 others

Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office say a federal grand jury has indicted a man in four Western Kentucky bank robberies, including one in Hancock County.

They say in the summer of 2018, 36-year-old Ramon Alvarez, of Hardin County, stole a total of more than $18,000 from banks in Meade County, Casey County, and Grayson County.

They say in June 2018, he also stole more than $9,000 from the Hancock Bank and Trust in Lewisport.

After the robbery, authorities released photos of three suspects.

Alvarez is in federal custody and faces up to 80 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

The FBI, Kentucky State Police, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are all involved in the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney in Bowling Green is prosecuting the case.

