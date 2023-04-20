Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Liquor store planned at former Statman’s Pharmacy

Liquor store permit at old Stratman's Pharmacy
Liquor store permit at old Stratman's Pharmacy(WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new liquor store could soon be opening in Downtown Evansville.

High Spirits currently has three locations in Evansville and has plans to open the new store location at 407 Main Street.

A new Public Notice of Application For Alcoholic Beverage Permit is now hanging in the window of the former Stratman’s Pharmacy building.

They are now just waiting for approval of the application which will be decided April 25.

Liquor store permit at old Stratman's Pharmacy
Liquor store permit at old Stratman's Pharmacy(WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
Dispatch: Crews respond to wreck on Owensboro bypass
Name released of person killed in Owensboro bypass crash
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested, bicyclist on life support after hit and run crash
Falisha McFarland
Police: Grandmother charged with neglect after baby tests positive for marijuana
Country artist films music video in Henderson
Country artist films music video in Henderson

Latest News

File video of Stefon Douglas from 2016
Former Morganfield police officer accused of policy violations makes court appearance
Ducklings rescued in Chandler
Chandler Sewer Inspector rescues ducklings
Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office
Man indicted in Hancock Co. bank robbery, 3 others
Dana Moyes
Woman sentenced in Pike Co. child neglect case