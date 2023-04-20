Liquor store planned at former Statman’s Pharmacy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new liquor store could soon be opening in Downtown Evansville.

High Spirits currently has three locations in Evansville and has plans to open the new store location at 407 Main Street.

A new Public Notice of Application For Alcoholic Beverage Permit is now hanging in the window of the former Stratman’s Pharmacy building.

They are now just waiting for approval of the application which will be decided April 25.

Liquor store permit at old Stratman's Pharmacy (WFIE)

