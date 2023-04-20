Huntington transfer Ben Humrichous signs with UE men’s basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A busy offseason for the University of Evansville men’s basketball team and head coach David Ragland continued on Thursday as the program announced the addition of Ben Humrichous.

Humrichous, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward, joins the Purple Aces program from Huntington University. As a junior in 2022-23, he averaged 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

“I am excited to announce another huge addition to our UE family. Our goal during this offseason has been to add skill, shooting and size to our current roster,” Ragland stated. “We have found all three in Ben Humrichous. He has the ability to shoot the 3-ball with range, put the ball on the deck to create for himself and his teammates, as well as post up against smaller defenders.”

“Ben, similar to the addition of Cameron Haffner, brings us much desired collegiate experience to our roster,” Ragland added. “Ben is also another high character young man who has achieved in the classroom, his communities and on the court. Aces fans will enjoy getting to know Ben as a person and cheering for him on the court.”

Last season, Humrichous shot 46.6% from the field and 35.8% from long range. His durability was evident as he played over 32 minutes per game. His numbers as a sophomore in 2021-22 checked in at 11.9 points and 5.9 caroms per contest.

The native of Tipton, Ind. earned Indiana All-State Honorable Mention accolades in 2020 with Tipton High School.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.