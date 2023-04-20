How does EPD aim to curb the rising murder rate?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State politicians say violent crime is on the rise, and Evansville police agree.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin says there were 72 murders in the past five years. That’s up from 46 in the five years before that.

Bolin knows the increase is concerning, but disagrees with politicians’ claims that the murder rate has tripled.

“It has rose,” Bolin said. “But it’s not tripled, so I think there’s a gross exaggeration there and I don’t know where those numbers are coming from.”

Bolin says the rising murder rate is not just an issue of policing.

“You look at about any shooting, any big murder that happens, we can show you how we’ve arrested that person 20-30 times.”

In the summer of 2022, Bolin told 14 News that 90% of violent crime is committed by the same 1-2% of people.

“What we’re seeing is we’ll arrest somebody that’s shot at somebody, and tomorrow they’re out here doing something again,” Bolin said. “I don’t know how that just be put on police and what we’re doing because we arrested them yesterday, we did our job. Why are they out here shooting somebody tomorrow?”

Bolin says this is an issue across the U.S., not just in Evansville. Staffing is down due to fewer people wanting to be police officers.

“We’ve not actively reduced numbers in any units,” Bolin said. “We’re not saying, ‘They’re not important, we’re pulling people out,’ but as part of this nationwide trend, we’re short officers right now.”

He says the murder rate isn’t something one politician or one agency alone can fix.

“It’s discipline in your home,” Bolin said. ”It’s in your schools. Then you get to policing and we’re out here stopping them. Then it goes to your prosecutors, then it goes to your judges, and it goes to your legislators and the sentencing reform and the bonds. How long are people staying in? How long before we let them out on the street?”

Bolin says one murder is too many, and won’t be happy until that number is at zero.

“To answer your question, is it frustrating? It’s very frustrating,” Bolin said. “I hate when I hear, ‘The murder rate is going up, what are the police doing?’ We’re doing our jobs, but it’s a much bigger picture.”

Chief Bolin says jail overcrowding is another national issue facing Vanderburgh County as well. This is something he says is influencing criminals being let out of jail quickly.

“I’m not pointing fingers at our local judges and prosecutor, because they’re under a lot of pressure to not have so many people in the jails and to figure out alternative ways to deal with people. When they’re out here on the street again right after they did something else, we are going to be dealing with them again and we’re going to be forced to arrest them again,” Bolin said.

EPD has tried a number of things to curb the rising murder rate, according to Bolin. He says the department is open to trying a number of new things to help with the problem.

