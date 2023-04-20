Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. students heading to Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Brian Cissell
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools are making history in a big way.

For the first time, they have two students going to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

14 News Photojournalist Brian Cissall met up with Noah Bumfield and Isabella Carver after they each punched their respective tickets.

The prelims kick off in Maryland on May 30, with the finals set for June 1.

