Henderson County girls basketball coach Jeff Haile retiring after 37 years

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County girls basketball head coach Jeff Haile is retiring after 37 years at the helm of the program.

Haile confirmed his retirement to 14 Sports on Thursday.

He led the Lady Colonels to 821 career victories, which ranks as the second most wins by any head coach in the state of Kentucky.

Henderson County made another deep postseason run this past season, advancing to the semifinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16.

Haile was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

