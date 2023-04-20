Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Grocery employee faces charges after needles found in food in Pa.

FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store. Sewing needles were found in...
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store. Sewing needles were found in groceries that customers returned after buying at a Pennsylvania store.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An underage employee of an eastern Pennsylvania supermarket will be charged in connection with sewing needles found in bagged vegetables and Tastykake packages customers returned after buying, police said Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police are recommending customers check their groceries for tampering if they bought them from a Giant supermarket in suburban Allentown between Thursday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 19, when troopers were alerted.

Troopers did not say what led them to blame an employee of the supermarket in Lower Macungie Township. The suspect is a minor and was not named. Charges were forthcoming, police said.

Police also did not say if anyone reported being injured by one of the sewing needles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
Dispatch: Crews respond to wreck on Owensboro bypass
Name released of person killed in Owensboro bypass crash
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested after bicyclist dies in hit and run crash
Falisha McFarland
Police: Grandmother charged with neglect after baby tests positive for marijuana
Country artist films music video in Henderson
Country artist films music video in Henderson

Latest News

Dana Moyes
Woman sentenced in Pike Co. child neglect case
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
Chris Hadfield, a former commander on the International Space Station, explains why the test...
SpaceX rocket launch was success despite explosion, former ISS commander says
Barbara Barrick speaks to the media in front of the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office regarding...
GRAPHIC: Widow sues Oklahoma sheriff who discussed killing reporters
City of Owensboro asking for help to report potholes
Owensboro Public Works Dept. declares ‘War on Potholes’