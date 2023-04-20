Greenville Fire Dept: 2 hospitalized after car flips, hits tree
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, The Greenville Fire Department says they were called to a crash in the 2000 block of KY-1163.
According to a social media post, that call came in as a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries.
GFD officials say when they arrived they found a vehicle off the roadway under a tree with heavy damage.
They say a woman and two minors were looked at for injuries, and two of them were taken to a hospital.
At this time, their conditions are unknown.
We will update this story as we learn more.
