Greenville Fire Dept: 2 hospitalized after car flips, hits tree
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, The Greenville Fire Department says they were called to a crash in the 2000 block of KY-1163.

According to a social media post, that call came in as a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries.

GFD officials say when they arrived they found a vehicle off the roadway under a tree with heavy damage.

They say a woman and two minors were looked at for injuries, and two of them were taken to a hospital.

At this time, their conditions are unknown.

We will update this story as we learn more.

