Former Morganfield police officer accused of policy violations makes court appearance

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Former Morganfield police officer Stefon Douglas made a court appearance on Thursday.

We are told he wasn’t physically in court, but joined through Zoom, according to Douglas’ attorney Marc Wells.

As previously reported, Douglas is accused of violating dozens of policies.

He’s now been formally charged with theft and official misconduct.

Officials say that Stefon Douglas violated at least 88 policies with the department.

We have been trying to reach out to Douglas for a comment, but his attorney says he does not have one.

Douglas is set to be back in court for a pretrial conference on June 15.

