Former Morganfield police officer accused of policy violations makes court appearance

File video of Stefon Douglas from 2016
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Former Morganfield police officer Stefon Douglas made a court appearance on Thursday.

We are told he wasn’t physically in court, but joined through Zoom, according to Douglas’ attorney Marc Wells.

As previously reported, Douglas is accused of violating dozens of policies.

He’s now been formally charged with theft and official misconduct.

[Broken Badge: How the Kentucky system failed to stop a troubled cop]

Officials say that Stefon Douglas violated at least 88 policies with the department.

We have been trying to reach out to Douglas for a comment, but his attorney says he does not have one.

Douglas is set to be back in court for a pretrial conference on June 15.

