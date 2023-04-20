Birthday Club
Fire risk to flooding risk

4/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Windy, warm and dry conditions increased the wild fire risk across the Tri-State on Thursday. A Red Flag Warning will continue until sunset. Showers and thunderstorms arrive Thursday night after 7pm and will bring widespread soaking rainfall to ease the fire risk. A few severe storms possible with damaging winds or hail, along with the threat for heavy rainfall. We will lose our 80-degree temperatures for the remainder of the week. Cloudy with rain on Friday and highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Lows will dip to near freezing on Sunday and Monday mornings. Milder weather returns next week with highs in the mid 60s and rain chances later in the week.

