Downtown Cascade bringing people to Evansville riverfront

Downtown Cascade bringing people to Evansville riverfront
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Cascade located off of Veterans Memorial Parkway is the newest addition to the downtown riverfront.

As an Evansville native, Jacob Alexander says it made him happy to see positive work done in his community.

“I love this area, it’s home to me,” said Alexander. ”Back when I was growing up, it was a little rougher, a little bit more mediocre, and now it’s really become this beautiful spot and I’ve just kind of always wanted this space to really be uplifted.”

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say visitors can watch up to 40 million gallons of treated water be put back into the Ohio River on any given day. They say a larger pipe and pump system needed to be built to get that water from the treatment plant and back to the river.

They say this new development is part of the expansion of the city’s water treatment plant. Executive Director Lane Young says new leadership made a way for more new city projects.

“Investment in infrastructure matters, for decades we didn’t invest in our infrastructure,” said Young. “Communities across this country didn’t invest in their infrastructure.”

We are told the Cascade is intended to also draw people to the riverfront and to Evansville.

Alexander says this is his first time at the Cascade, and it’s been time well spent.

