EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a truck hit a person riding a bike on Wednesday night.

This happened in the area near Boeke Road and Sweetser Avenue.

Dispatch says the call originally came in around 8:32 p.m.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.