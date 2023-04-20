Birthday Club
Deaconess hosting free cancer screening event

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A free screening event for oral, head and neck cancer is being offered to at risk-individuals on Thursday.

According to a release, that event is set from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chancellor Center for Oncology.

They say Board-certified otolaryngologists and oncologists from Deaconess Cancer Services and Deaconess Clinic Ear, Nose and Throat will give the screenings.

Officials say people who are interested need to make an appointment.

To register, you can call 812-450-7000 or visit the Deaconess website.

