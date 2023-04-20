DCSO: Two arrested after being accused of child abuse
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail after they were accused of sexually abusing a child.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says after an investigation, they arrested 32-year-old Brianna Young and 35-year-old Billy Blake.
They say after a forensic interview with the child and the suspects, they were able to bring forward the charges.
Young and Blake are both in the Daviess County Jail on sodomy charges with $50,000 bonds.
