DCSO: Two arrested after being accused of child abuse

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail after they were accused of sexually abusing a child.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says after an investigation, they arrested 32-year-old Brianna Young and 35-year-old Billy Blake.

They say after a forensic interview with the child and the suspects, they were able to bring forward the charges.

Young and Blake are both in the Daviess County Jail on sodomy charges with $50,000 bonds.

