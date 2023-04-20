Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DCSO: Two arrested after being accused of child abuse

DCSO: Two arrested after being accused of child abuse
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail after they were accused of sexually abusing a child.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says after an investigation, they arrested 32-year-old Brianna Young and 35-year-old Billy Blake.

They say after a forensic interview with the child and the suspects, they were able to bring forward the charges.

Young and Blake are both in the Daviess County Jail on sodomy charges with $50,000 bonds.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
Dispatch: Crews respond to wreck on Owensboro bypass
Name released of person killed in Owensboro bypass crash
Falisha McFarland
Police: Grandmother charged with neglect after baby tests positive for marijuana
Country artist films music video in Henderson
Country artist films music video in Henderson
Deputy Asson Hacker
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff vows to take steps to improve safety for deputies with sickle cell trait

Latest News

4/20 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
EPD: Nothing concerning found in package at Federal Building
EPD: Nothing concerning found in package at Federal Building
4/20 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
4/20 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
DCSO: Two arrested after being accused of child abuse
DCSO: Two arrested after being accused of child abuse