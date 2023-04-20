DCSO: Man arrested after marijuana and guns found inside home

PLEASANT RIDGE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing several drug charges.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Joel Harker was arrested after deputies searched his home in Pleasant Ridge, finding evidence of a marijuana trafficking operation.

DCSO officials say they went to Harper’s home to serve a warrant on an unrelated case. Once another search warrant was issued, deputies say they found marijuana, a pistol, a shotgun, ammunition, money and drug paraphernalia.

Harker is now being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

He’s charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

