Chandler Sewer Inspector rescues ducklings

Ducklings rescued in Chandler(Shad Brackin)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Chandler Sewer Inspector Allen Lillpop is being credited for reuniting a momma duck with her ducklings.

Shad Brackin shared photos and a video of the rescue on Facebook.

He says the mother duck was crossing the road, when her ducklings fell in a sewer drain.

Brackin says one neighbor knew just who to call - Allen Lillpop.

Despite a busy day, he says Lillpop stopped what he was doing and came by.

He went down into the drain and picked up the ducklings, then reunited them with their mom in a nearby stream.

“In a world where we are constantly flooded with bad news, it’s easy to think that all is lost and that humans have lost all of their humanity,” said Brackin. “Allen Lillpop reminds us that perhaps not all is lost, and that the human capacity for compassion and love can often exceed our expectations.”

It’s not just a special day for the duck family. It’s also a special day for Lillpop.

Brackin says he’s celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife of 44 years.

