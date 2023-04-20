2 facing drug charges after officers respond to alarm call in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A residential alarm call lead to the arrest of two men after police say they found them using drugs.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 2500 block of East 50 North in reference to an alarm coming from a garage.

They say when they arrived on a scene several vehicles were in the driveway and the garage to the home was open.

Authorities on scene say they announced themselves, but no one responded. That’s when they entered the garage and found people using drugs.

According to a release, back up was called and a search warrant was executed.

63-year-old Timothy McGillem and 53-year-old James Schupp were arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

A release shows McGilllem was charged with possession of paraphernalia and has since posted a $450 bond. Schupp was charged with possession of meth and has since posted a $750 bond.

James Schupp (Gibson County Sheriff's Office)

Timothy McGillem (Gibson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.