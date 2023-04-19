West Side Nut Club donates nearly $100K in funds to organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More money was handed out to community groups from the West Side Nut Club.

Club officials say they handed out nearly $100,000 in donations.

According to the list, the Evansville Fire Department got about $15,000.

Many other volunteer fire departments got more than $3,000 in funds.

Nut Club officials say this brings this year’s total to more than $655,000 in money handed out to Tri-State organizations.

