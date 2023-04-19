Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Warm weather is moving back into the Tri-State today.

But 14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas says there is an alert day you need to be aware of.

The cause of death has been released for Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker.

We have the latest details.

The city of Rockport is remembering Mayor Don Winkler who died earlier this week.

Officials are sharing how you can pay your respects.

A picture on social media quickly spread across the Tri-State about a bear near Holiday World.

What the Sheriff is now saying after it turned out to be a hoax.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.