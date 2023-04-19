Wabash Co. Jail experiences natural gas leak

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Wabash County jail had to be evacuated Tuesday because of a natural gas leak.

Sheriff Derek Morgan shares that Mt. Carmel Public Utility confirmed the leak started in the basement and traveled to the lobby area.

All the inmates were transported to the White County Jail in Carmi.

Once the leak has been repaired, the sheriff says the jail will be back in service.

