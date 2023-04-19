USI Women’s Golf wraps up OVC Championship final round

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf finished the Ohio Valley Conference Golf Championship with a three-round score of 1007 (+143) to score a sixth-place finish out of seven teams and 35 competitors at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at The Shoals. The Screaming Eagles scored a team-best 315 (+27) in the tournament’s final round.

USI had a slow start in the opening round, scoring 350 (+62) to fall to seventh place. Junior Katelyn Sayyalinh (Rockford, Illinois) held the lowest score of the group with an 83 (+11). Not too far behind was junior Halle Gutwein (DeMotte, Indiana) who posted an 85 (+13) to round out the lowest scores for USI.

Round two resulted in a jump for the Eagles, moving from seventh to sixth place after shooting 342 (+54). It was sophomore Baileigh Schneider (Huntingburg, Indiana) who led the charge for the team, posting an 81 (+9) for her lowest score of the championship.

The final day was the best for the Eagles as the team shot 315 (+27) to secure a sixth-place finish in their NCAA Division I conference tournament debut. Highlighting USI’s performance was junior Haylee Exline (Poseyville, Indiana) who shot one-over-par while Gutwein’s 75 (+3) also provided insurance for the Eagles and positioned herself into 17th place overall with a three-day score of 245 (+29). Also posting top-25 scores were Exline and Schneider who tied for 21st place by shooting 252 (+36) respectively.

Morehead State University was crowned as the OVC Champion after a three-day 905 (+41) performance. The Eagles’ Ruth Toennessen was honored as the individual champion after going six over par in three days. Morehead State had four of the five top spots in the tournament.

