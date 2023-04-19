Birthday Club
USI Baseball begins 5-game homestand on Wednesday

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball begins a five-game homestand Wednesday at the USI Baseball Field when it hosts Oakland City University. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. 

In addition to the USI-Oakland City match-up Wednesday, the homestand includes the Ohio Valley Conference three-game series versus Eastern Illinois University this weekend (April 21-23), and a non-conference match-up with McKendree University April 25.   

Links to follow all of the action during the homestand can be found on the Eagles’ baseball schedule at USIScreamingEagles.com.

USI Baseball Notes:

Eagles salvage one versus UTM: The USI Screaming Eagles salvaged one of three from the University of Tennessee at Martin, 7-5, Sunday. The Eagles lost the opening game, 14-3, and the second game, 7-3. Junior catcher Parker Stroh hit his first home run of the season for the eventual game-winning RBI in Sunday’s win. 

Eagles out battled by Billikens to start the week: The Eagles were out battled by the Saint Louis University Billikens, 16-11, to start the week. SLU had 21 hits and capitalized on seven USI errors in its win. USI junior first baseman Tucker Ebest and senior designated hitter Daniel Lopez led the way with two RBI each. 

Leading at the plate last week: Junior catcher Parker Stroh had the best week for the Eagles, hitting .500 (2-4) with a home run and three RBIs. Junior outfielder Gavin McLarty and junior first baseman Tucker Ebest followed Stroh by hitting, .444 (4-9) and .438 (7-16), respectively. Ebest also had a team-high four RBIs. 

McLarty with the hot bat: Over the last seven games, junior outfielder Gavin McLarty has had the hot bat for the Eagles. He is batting .500 (8-16) with seven RBIs and a double.   

Leading hitters: Sophomore outfielder Drew Taylor leads USI this season with a .346 batting average (18-52). Junior first baseman Tucker Ebest has a team-best 30 RBIs and six home runs.  

Eagles in the last 5: Junior infielder Tucker Ebest is the hottest Eagle over the last five games, hitting .526 (10-19). Ebest also drove in a team-best five RBIs. 

McNew climbing the USI All-Time charts: Senior catcher/infielder Lucas McNew is tied for fifth all-time at USI in home runs (22); sixth in RBIs (149) and tied for ninth in doubles (46). 

USI vs. OCU Wednesday: USI leads the all-time series with Oakland City University, 88-12, and has won seven of the last 10 meetings, despite losing last year’s match-up, 6-4, at the USI Baseball Field. 

OCU this spring: OCU is 27-14 after completing a three-game sweep of Alice Lloyd College Sunday, 9-7. The Mighty Oaks, who have won four in a row and five of their last six, play at Lindsey Wilson College on Tuesday before coming to play USI.

