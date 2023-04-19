Smothers Park changing hours in effort to cut down on crime

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Smothers Park in Owensboro has new hours.

The city commission unanimously passed an ordinance to change the number of hours the park is open.

The park is now closed in the early morning hours from 12:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Officials say this change is due to an increase in illegal activity during overnight hours.

City officials say some of this activity caused damage to the park and required more patrols from police.

