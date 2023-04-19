Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after police say she was found with a newborn child and drugs.

Officers say they were called to the 1000 block of W. Franklin Street Tuesday night.

They say 38-year-old Arrielle Tomlinson, who had an active warrant, was found carrying a small baby.

Police say they baby was only wearing a diaper, and was loosely wrapped in a blanket.

They say Tomlinson told them she had given birth in the basement at her home on March 31.

She says she didn’t go to the hospital because she was hiding from the Department of Child Services, who had her other child.

Police say Tomlinson had been staying at different places with the newborn since her April 4 due date, so that DCS couldn’t find her.

When Tomlinson was told she was under arrest, police say she began to yell, and would not let go of the baby.

They say it took more than 45 minutes for them to finally get the infant and place Tomlinson into custody.

Officers say she had a baggie containing 1.4 grams of meth in her pocket.

Tomlinson is charged with failure to appear, meth possession, neglect of a dependent, and resisting law enforcement.

